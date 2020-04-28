Artemis Investment Management LLP Cuts Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Artemis Investment Management LLP decreased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 15.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,753 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $7,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 51.4% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 11,440 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth about $921,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOC has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $438.00 to $386.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $409.00 to $337.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.22.

In related news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 3,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.27, for a total transaction of $1,420,460.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,431,918.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.69, for a total value of $1,084,464.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,680,406.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,987 shares of company stock valued at $7,515,370. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $344.81 on Tuesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $263.31 and a 52-week high of $385.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $321.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $348.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.84. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 39.51%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

