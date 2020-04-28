Artemis Investment Management LLP Takes Position in Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI)

Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 163,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,518,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 297.7% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 41,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total transaction of $1,998,032.17. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,577 shares in the company, valued at $75,711.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Preiser sold 10,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total transaction of $481,060.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,243.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,364 shares of company stock valued at $7,079,489 in the last quarter. 38.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HLI opened at $54.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.62 and its 200-day moving average is $50.67. Houlihan Lokey Inc has a one year low of $41.80 and a one year high of $62.24.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $333.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.36 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 22.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey Inc will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HLI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Houlihan Lokey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Sunday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.44.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.