PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) Shares Sold by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP lessened its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,002 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.15% of PRA Health Sciences worth $7,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,960,897 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $217,954,000 after buying an additional 200,498 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,705,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $189,586,000 after buying an additional 1,083,837 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in PRA Health Sciences by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,437,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $142,651,000 after buying an additional 26,075 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 742,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $82,515,000 after buying an additional 5,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 717,352 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,733,000 after acquiring an additional 30,111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRAH stock opened at $89.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a 12-month low of $58.67 and a 12-month high of $113.10. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.76.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical research company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.22. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $800.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. PRA Health Sciences’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PRA Health Sciences Inc will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on PRA Health Sciences from $125.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $123.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.78.

PRA Health Sciences Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

