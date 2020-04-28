Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $7.81 Million Stock Position in AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lessened its stake in AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 573,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 70,142 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.09% of AES worth $7,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AES by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in AES by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 124,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in AES by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in AES by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 160,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AES by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 383,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Tarun Khanna purchased 4,300 shares of AES stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.27 per share, with a total value of $48,461.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,461. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lisa Krueger purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $32,970.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 33,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,560.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 39,293 shares of company stock worth $442,461. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE AES opened at $13.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.46. AES Corp has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $21.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21.

AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. AES had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AES Corp will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.1433 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.91%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of AES from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered AES from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group raised AES from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised AES from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.79.

AES Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

