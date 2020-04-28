Artemis Investment Management LLP Invests $8.35 Million in Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 555,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,348,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.10% of Pinterest at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in Pinterest in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 145.3% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Evan Sharp sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $1,561,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 6,250 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $125,375.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 554,042 shares of company stock worth $12,508,546 over the last 90 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PINS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Pinterest from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Pinterest from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $27.00 to $19.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Pinterest from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.98.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $20.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.41. The company has a quick ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 11.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Pinterest has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $36.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.61 and its 200-day moving average is $19.88.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $399.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.93 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 119.13% and a negative return on equity of 100.37%. Pinterest’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

