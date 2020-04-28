Artemis Investment Management LLP Purchases 36,325 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 120.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,325 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in McKesson were worth $9,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in McKesson by 36.8% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 26,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,653,000 after buying an additional 7,186 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 205,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,137,000 after purchasing an additional 19,982 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 703.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 11,982 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCK. TheStreet upgraded McKesson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group lowered McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays cut their target price on McKesson from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Guggenheim raised McKesson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. McKesson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.64.

McKesson stock opened at $143.28 on Tuesday. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $112.60 and a 12 month high of $172.18. The company has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.25. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 36.40%. The business had revenue of $59.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 14.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.09%.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.09, for a total transaction of $678,719.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,254 shares in the company, valued at $2,715,880.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total transaction of $506,940.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,136.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,188 shares of company stock worth $1,734,165 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

