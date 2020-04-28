Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 19,359 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR)

Artemis Investment Management LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 245,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,359 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.21% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $9,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 331,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,592,000 after acquiring an additional 136,644 shares during the period. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 175.9% during the first quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 359,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,739,000 after purchasing an additional 229,156 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 13.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 178,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,323,000 after purchasing an additional 20,749 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 21.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 46,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 8,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 10.7% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $159,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,482.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Good sold 2,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total value of $114,760.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,135 shares of company stock worth $9,261,656 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REXR opened at $40.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 85.87, a PEG ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.79 and a fifty-two week high of $53.48.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $74.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.31 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 23.19%. Equities research analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.92%.

REXR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

