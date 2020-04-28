Artemis Investment Management LLP Purchases 325,595 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 142.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 554,623 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 325,595 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in HP were worth $9,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 112,660 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 28,098 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in HP during the fourth quarter worth about $308,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,927 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,665,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HP by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,415 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HP stock opened at $15.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.16. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.54 and a fifty-two week high of $23.93. The firm has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.33.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The computer maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 261.23% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 121,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $2,800,549.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 448,175 shares in the company, valued at $10,308,025. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on HPQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of HP from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of HP from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.44.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

