Artemis Investment Management LLP Purchases 139,864 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 238.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,558 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,864 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $9,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,104 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,679 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,400 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. B. Riley upped their target price on Applied Materials from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $78.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $76.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

In related news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $134,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $51.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.32. The firm has a market cap of $47.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.36. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $36.64 and a one year high of $69.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

