Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 131,143 Shares of Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD)

Artemis Investment Management LLP cut its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 525,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,143 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.26% of Nomad Foods worth $9,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 826.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 458.3% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nomad Foods stock opened at $20.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.83. Nomad Foods Ltd has a 12-month low of $14.08 and a 12-month high of $23.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.52 and its 200 day moving average is $19.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.95 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Nomad Foods Ltd will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NOMD. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Nomad Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.43.

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

