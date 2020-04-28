Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 211,529 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lowered its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 66.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211,529 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $7,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at about $255,510,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,287,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,571,000 after buying an additional 1,256,237 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at $112,957,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Dollar Tree by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,779,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at $84,645,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on DLTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Dollar Tree to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.20.

Shares of DLTR opened at $80.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.08. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.20 and a 12 month high of $119.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.26 per share, for a total transaction of $37,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,663.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.