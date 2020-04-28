Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP cut its stake in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 32.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,113 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 43,697 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $9,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Iqvia by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in Iqvia by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 24,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its holdings in Iqvia by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 605 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Iqvia by 3.3% during the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Iqvia by 2.6% during the first quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 3,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IQV shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Iqvia from $194.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Iqvia from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Iqvia from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Iqvia from $195.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Iqvia from $163.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.41.

NYSE IQV opened at $131.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $81.79 and a 12 month high of $169.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.20.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical research company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. Iqvia had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Iqvia’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Connaughton sold 703,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total transaction of $115,638,940.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.19, for a total value of $969,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

