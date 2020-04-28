Artemis Investment Management LLP Takes $9.89 Million Position in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 67,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $9,892,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,348,410,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $606,892,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 123.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,824,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,328 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,356,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $494,145,000 after acquiring an additional 913,282 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,133,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,197,253,000 after purchasing an additional 243,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $160.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 1 year low of $118.17 and a 1 year high of $229.40. The company has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.48.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by ($1.20). The company had revenue of $593.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.59 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 35.42%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 68.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AVB shares. BMO Capital Markets cut AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $234.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $226.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.50.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

