PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Sold by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP lowered its position in PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 71.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,241 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 416,842 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in PTC were worth $9,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elephas Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in PTC during the third quarter worth approximately $2,217,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in PTC during the 3rd quarter worth $6,818,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PTC during the 4th quarter worth $63,331,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PTC by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,197,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,625,000 after purchasing an additional 49,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in PTC by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 224,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,844,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

PTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on PTC from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PTC in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of PTC from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on PTC from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PTC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.18.

PTC stock opened at $66.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. PTC Inc has a 12 month low of $43.90 and a 12 month high of $93.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.85. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 169.95 and a beta of 1.22.

In related news, EVP Kathleen Mitford sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $160,988.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,493.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,112 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.61, for a total transaction of $59,614.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at $527,093.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,915 shares of company stock worth $251,808. Insiders own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

