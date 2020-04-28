Artemis Investment Management LLP Trims Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Artemis Investment Management LLP decreased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 27.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 335,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 129,663 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.33% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $10,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,327,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,326 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,121,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,943,000 after buying an additional 181,730 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,582,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,210,000 after buying an additional 29,705 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,496,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,328,000 after buying an additional 593,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,312,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,830,000 after acquiring an additional 576,268 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WAL. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $68.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.50 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.56.

In other news, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $497,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Randall S. Theisen sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.64, for a total value of $108,498.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,190,991.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders acquired 17,500 shares of company stock worth $575,525 in the last quarter. 7.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WAL stock opened at $33.85 on Tuesday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $20.90 and a 1-year high of $58.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $285.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.33 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 35.68% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.