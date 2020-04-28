Artemis Investment Management LLP Purchases New Position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 250,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,139,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.21% of Smartsheet at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 1st quarter worth $291,000. Canal Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Smartsheet during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Smartsheet in the first quarter worth approximately $671,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 1st quarter worth $2,496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Eugene Farrell sold 12,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.62, for a total value of $487,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer Ceran sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $1,208,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,995,358.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 481,731 shares of company stock valued at $21,846,675 in the last three months. 24.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SMAR opened at $53.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.66 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.12. Smartsheet Inc has a 12 month low of $30.91 and a 12 month high of $55.79.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $78.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.70 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 21.26% and a negative net margin of 35.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on SMAR shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Smartsheet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Smartsheet from $62.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.36.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

