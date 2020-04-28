Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) Stock Position Trimmed by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP decreased its position in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 61.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 498,090 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.10% of Hess worth $10,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HES. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Hess by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,385 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 51,213 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Hess by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,576 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Hess by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 39,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hess by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,512 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HES. UBS Group lowered their price target on Hess from $60.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Stephens raised Hess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Hess from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Hess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.78.

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $43.17 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.23. The company has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.22 and a beta of 2.04. Hess Corp. has a 12-month low of $26.06 and a 12-month high of $74.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 6.16%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hess Corp. will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -105.26%.

In other news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $122,369.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,269,717.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 5,070 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $292,437.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,608,174.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 307,582 shares of company stock worth $17,382,169. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.