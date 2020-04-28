Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) Shares Acquired by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 207,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,304 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $10,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLH opened at $55.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Clean Harbors Inc has a 1-year low of $29.45 and a 1-year high of $88.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.25.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $871.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.84 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clean Harbors Inc will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clean Harbors news, EVP Robert Speights purchased 1,275 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.15 per share, for a total transaction of $49,916.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,338 shares in the company, valued at $639,632.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,461 shares of company stock valued at $99,969. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CLH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Clean Harbors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.22.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

