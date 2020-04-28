Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $10.41 Million Position in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lessened its holdings in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 51.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 387,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 408,114 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.15% of NRG Energy worth $10,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in NRG Energy by 436.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 4,782.8% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

NRG stock opened at $33.68 on Tuesday. NRG Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $19.54 and a twelve month high of $41.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.61 and its 200-day moving average is $36.18.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). NRG Energy had a negative return on equity of 120.17% and a net margin of 45.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy Inc will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 30.30%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NRG. Citigroup dropped their price target on NRG Energy from $49.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.50 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.94.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

