Artemis Investment Management LLP Increases Holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 447.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 533,346 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435,902 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.48% of Teradata worth $10,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Teradata by 734.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Teradata by 467.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Teradata by 1,300.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 984.6% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Teradata in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TDC shares. ValuEngine upgraded Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Citigroup raised Teradata from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Teradata from $53.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Teradata from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Teradata from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

TDC opened at $23.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -108.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.88. Teradata Co. has a 1 year low of $17.62 and a 1 year high of $46.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $494.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.62 million. Teradata had a positive return on equity of 16.69% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark Culhane purchased 8,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.78 per share, with a total value of $177,031.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,548,094.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

