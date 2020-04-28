Artemis Investment Management LLP Increases Holdings in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,966 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $10,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 56,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 21.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 861 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,293,274 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $92,624,000 after buying an additional 91,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,684 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $76.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.50. The stock has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 1.20. Agilent Technologies Inc has a one year low of $61.13 and a one year high of $90.64.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 24th. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.13.

In other news, VP Mark Doak sold 3,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total transaction of $292,832.14. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 135,678 shares in the company, valued at $11,371,173.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

