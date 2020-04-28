Artemis Investment Management LLP Lowers Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Artemis Investment Management LLP reduced its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 54.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,601 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Booking were worth $10,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,338,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,749,437,000 after purchasing an additional 9,346 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Booking by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 687,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,409,495,000 after buying an additional 6,712 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Booking by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 658,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,352,455,000 after buying an additional 3,697 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of Booking by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 559,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,148,382,000 after acquiring an additional 45,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $920,496,000. 92.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BKNG shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,775.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,610.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,700.00 to $1,225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Booking from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,797.15.

Shares of BKNG opened at $1,402.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,358.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,802.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,107.29 and a 12-month high of $2,094.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $22.11 by $1.19. Booking had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 74.06%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $22.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 57.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

