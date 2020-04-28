Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) Shares Sold by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP lowered its holdings in Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.19% of Post worth $10,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Post in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Post by 459.6% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Post in the 4th quarter valued at $12,683,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Post by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Post by 177.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jay W. Brown sold 3,300 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total value of $356,433.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,433. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Post in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Post in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Post from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Post from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Post from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Post currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.50.

Shares of NYSE:POST opened at $91.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.96 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.75. Post Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.97 and a fifty-two week high of $113.73.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.38). Post had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Post Holdings Inc will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

