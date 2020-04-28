Artemis Investment Management LLP Reduces Stock Holdings in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC)

Artemis Investment Management LLP cut its position in shares of Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 491,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,254 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.68% of Evertec worth $10,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of Evertec by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 18,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evertec by 694.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 468,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,618,000 after purchasing an additional 409,316 shares during the last quarter. AXA lifted its position in Evertec by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 193,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,583,000 after buying an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Evertec by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,597,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,372,000 after acquiring an additional 887,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evertec by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 130,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after acquiring an additional 47,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evertec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th.

EVTC opened at $24.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.24. Evertec Inc has a 12-month low of $18.21 and a 12-month high of $37.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Evertec had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 54.99%. The company had revenue of $127.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Evertec Inc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Evertec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.05%.

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

