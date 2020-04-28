Artemis Investment Management LLP Buys New Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 247,580 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $11,261,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.6% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 4,227 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 24.5% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMD. Atlantic Securities upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Summit Redstone raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.54.

AMD opened at $56.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.03 and a fifty-two week high of $59.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.31, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.40.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 26.22%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $8,091,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,753,670 shares in the company, valued at $148,532,959.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total transaction of $2,315,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,378,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,206,595.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 285,922 shares of company stock worth $15,669,538 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

Featured Article: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.