Artemis Investment Management LLP Acquires Shares of 106,177 FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 106,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,510,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 723,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,027,000 after purchasing an additional 13,903 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,351,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in FTI Consulting during the third quarter valued at $478,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FCN shares. Sidoti lowered shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. William Blair upgraded FTI Consulting from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine upgraded FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Friday, January 17th.

FCN opened at $134.68 on Tuesday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.74 and a 1-year high of $144.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 0.25.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.13). FTI Consulting had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $602.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. FTI Consulting’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN).

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.