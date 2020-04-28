LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Sold by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP trimmed its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 33.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 282,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 140,007 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $14,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in LPL Financial by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LPLA opened at $53.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.63. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $32.01 and a 52-week high of $99.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.22.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 59.52%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.93%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LPLA shares. TheStreet cut shares of LPL Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $72.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Compass Point upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. LPL Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.33.

In other news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.78, for a total transaction of $96,119.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,732 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,734.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 665 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.78, for a total value of $58,373.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,545 shares in the company, valued at $750,080.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

