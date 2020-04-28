Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) Position Reduced by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP lessened its position in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Docusign were worth $13,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Docusign by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Docusign by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 944,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,267,000 after buying an additional 176,651 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Docusign during the first quarter valued at about $127,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Docusign during the first quarter valued at about $475,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Docusign by 8.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,908,000 after buying an additional 5,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Docusign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total value of $177,140.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 475,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,120,703.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $29,925,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,599,737. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 746,005 shares of company stock worth $61,225,487 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Docusign stock opened at $108.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.74 and a beta of 0.70. Docusign Inc has a 1-year low of $43.13 and a 1-year high of $109.45.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. Docusign had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 27.13%. The firm had revenue of $274.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Docusign Inc will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

DOCU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Docusign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Docusign from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Docusign from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.31.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

