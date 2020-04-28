Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Sold by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP reduced its stake in shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,763 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.13% of Teladoc Health worth $14,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 621,774 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $52,055,000 after buying an additional 15,025 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,261,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $105,646,000 after purchasing an additional 114,875 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 510,652 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,752,000 after purchasing an additional 196,237 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,170 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 230,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $19,256,000 after buying an additional 83,000 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 14,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.41, for a total transaction of $2,378,286.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,113,882.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gabriel R. Cappucci sold 22,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.82, for a total transaction of $3,763,673.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,919.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 168,252 shares of company stock valued at $28,476,438. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TDOC. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Teladoc Health from $164.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Cowen raised their price objective on Teladoc Health from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Teladoc Health from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.22.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $194.89 on Tuesday. Teladoc Health Inc has a 12-month low of $53.46 and a 12-month high of $203.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.22 and a beta of 0.48.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $156.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.79 million. Research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

