Artemis Investment Management LLP Acquires New Stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 41,893 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,355,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Change Path LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 13,580 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Adobe by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 49,392 shares of the software company’s stock worth $16,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $19,589,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,672,000. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total value of $1,534,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,284,668.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.34, for a total value of $201,204.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,055 shares in the company, valued at $4,377,863.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,698 shares of company stock worth $2,073,206 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $348.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $165.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.80, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.94. Adobe Inc has a fifty-two week low of $255.13 and a fifty-two week high of $386.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $319.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $321.45.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $327.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $322.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Cleveland Research raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.44.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

