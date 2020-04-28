Artemis Investment Management LLP Makes New $14.23 Million Investment in Clarivate Analytics PLC (NYSE:CCC)

Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Clarivate Analytics PLC (NYSE:CCC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 701,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,227,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.19% of Clarivate Analytics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate Analytics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,160,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Clarivate Analytics by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,958,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,908,000 after purchasing an additional 399,328 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate Analytics during the fourth quarter worth $83,364,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Clarivate Analytics by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,833,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,997,000 after buying an additional 2,232,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate Analytics in the fourth quarter worth about $4,351,000. 48.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on CCC shares. ValuEngine upgraded Clarivate Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Clarivate Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley cut Clarivate Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised Clarivate Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Clarivate Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clarivate Analytics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

Shares of CCC stock opened at $23.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.63. Clarivate Analytics PLC has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $24.80.

Clarivate Analytics (NYSE:CCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Clarivate Analytics had a negative net margin of 21.65% and a negative return on equity of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $255.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Clarivate Analytics PLC will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Clarivate Analytics

Clarivate Analytics Plc provides insights and analytics that enables clients to discover, protect, and commercialize ideas. It serves government and academic institutions, life science companies, and research and development corporations. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

