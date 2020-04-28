Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 44,880 Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Artemis Investment Management LLP cut its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,880 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 1.05% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare worth $12,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3,274.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 4th quarter worth $104,000.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

Shares of TRHC opened at $62.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.44 and a beta of 1.24. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc has a twelve month low of $33.04 and a twelve month high of $69.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.97.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $73.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.67 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 11.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total transaction of $454,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 757,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,986,357.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian W. Adams sold 9,559 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $575,260.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 228,158 shares in the company, valued at $13,730,548.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,935 shares of company stock valued at $2,974,052. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.11.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.