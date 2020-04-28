Artemis Investment Management LLP Acquires Shares of 126,994 F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 126,994 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,571,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.21% of F5 Networks as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,082,194 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $432,802,000 after acquiring an additional 53,857 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,865,374 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $400,149,000 after purchasing an additional 569,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,147,140 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $159,924,000 after purchasing an additional 38,258 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in F5 Networks by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,103,373 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $154,086,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 984,320 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $137,461,000 after buying an additional 21,265 shares during the period. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $130.92 on Tuesday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.78 and a twelve month high of $160.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.52.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $583.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.04 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 28.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.19, for a total value of $89,317.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,909 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,871.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 2,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $320,705.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,242 shares in the company, valued at $268,793.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,434 shares of company stock worth $1,018,639. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FFIV. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on F5 Networks from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.87.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

