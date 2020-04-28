Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 286,691 Shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Artemis Investment Management LLP cut its position in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 28.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 707,072 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 286,691 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.17% of Citizens Financial Group worth $13,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CFG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after purchasing an additional 15,663 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,219,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 13.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 460,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,291,000 after buying an additional 55,308 shares during the period. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 554,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,620,000 after acquiring an additional 54,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CFG. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Argus cut their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.77.

NYSE CFG opened at $22.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $41.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.38.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 17.23%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

In other news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam purchased 5,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.15 per share, for a total transaction of $155,750.00. Also, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $99,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,899.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $558,630 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

