Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $11.43 Million Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Artemis Investment Management LLP decreased its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 85.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 538,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,214,167 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $11,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Wealth Alliance bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BAC. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Bank of America from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.68.

Bank of America stock opened at $23.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $202.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.32. Bank of America Corp has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

