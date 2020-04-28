Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 75,715 Shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Artemis Investment Management LLP cut its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 75,715 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $12,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 608.2% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 264.1% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 3,200.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, CAO John Kitlen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total transaction of $66,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,413.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $180,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,908,328.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,401 shares of company stock valued at $1,660,938. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NEM. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.27.

NEM stock opened at $62.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 1 year low of $29.77 and a 1 year high of $64.65. The stock has a market cap of $50.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.08.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 28.80%. Newmont Goldcorp’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Newmont Goldcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Newmont Goldcorp’s payout ratio is presently 42.42%.

Newmont Goldcorp Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

