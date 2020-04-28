Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Stake in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in National Research were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Research by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of National Research by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Research by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of National Research by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in National Research by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $210,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NRC. BidaskClub raised National Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of National Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

NASDAQ NRC opened at $53.64 on Tuesday. National Research Co. has a 12-month low of $34.00 and a 12-month high of $71.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.57 and a beta of 1.10.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.62 million for the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 117.23% and a net margin of 25.32%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th.

National Research Corporation (NRC) is a provider of analytics and insights that facilitate revenue growth, patient, employee and customer retention and patient engagement for healthcare providers, payers and other healthcare organizations. The Company’s portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides information and analysis to healthcare organizations and payers across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience and satisfaction, community population health risks, workforce engagement, community perceptions, and physician engagement.

