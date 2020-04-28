Bank of America Corp DE Has $589,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA) by 68.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,198 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 65,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 22,523 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 6,317.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. STA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BBCA opened at $20.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.21 and a 200-day moving average of $24.07. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a 12 month low of $15.35 and a 12 month high of $26.91.

