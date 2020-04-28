Bank of America Corp DE Trims Holdings in PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) by 43.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 22,714 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in PBF Logistics were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PBFX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in PBF Logistics by 712.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in PBF Logistics during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 206.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,283 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of PBF Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in PBF Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. 31.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PBF Logistics alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PBFX. UBS Group cut their target price on PBF Logistics from $18.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James downgraded PBF Logistics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of PBF Logistics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PBF Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PBF Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.67.

In other PBF Logistics news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora acquired 185,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.36 per share, for a total transaction of $806,791.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 318,344 shares of company stock worth $1,553,425. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PBF Logistics stock opened at $7.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.28. PBF Logistics LP has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The stock has a market cap of $454.79 million, a PE ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $92.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.73 million. PBF Logistics had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 83.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PBF Logistics LP will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

About PBF Logistics

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include Delaware City Refining Company LLC (DCR) rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR Truck Rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville Terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX).

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.