Bank of America Corp DE Has $597,000 Stake in iShares MSCI Qatar Capped ETF (NASDAQ:QAT)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Qatar Capped ETF (NASDAQ:QAT) by 96.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,449 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in iShares MSCI Qatar Capped ETF were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar Capped ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $278,000.

QAT stock opened at $15.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.06. iShares MSCI Qatar Capped ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $19.18.

