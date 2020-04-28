Bank of America Corp DE Has $585,000 Holdings in Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 54.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,496 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,824 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Echostar were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Echostar by 3,330.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 789 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Echostar in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Echostar in the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Echostar during the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Echostar during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Echostar alerts:

SATS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Echostar from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Echostar from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Echostar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Echostar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

NASDAQ:SATS opened at $31.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.18 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.97. The company has a quick ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Echostar Co. has a 12-month low of $25.23 and a 12-month high of $45.15.

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $499.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.50 million. Echostar had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Echostar Co. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Echostar

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services for home and small office customers, satellite operations, and satellite services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small office customers; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical, enterprise, and government customers, as well as consumers.

Recommended Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SATS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS).

Receive News & Ratings for Echostar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echostar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.