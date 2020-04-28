Bank of America Corp DE Buys 23,369 Shares of National Energy Services Reunited Corp (NASDAQ:NESR)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in National Energy Services Reunited Corp (NASDAQ:NESR) by 57.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,369 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.07% of National Energy Services Reunited worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NESR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 28,664.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,309,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297,541 shares during the last quarter. SCF Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. SCF Partners Inc. now owns 6,506,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,341,000 after purchasing an additional 499,833 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 275.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 522,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 382,972 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 22.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,202,000 after buying an additional 246,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited in the 4th quarter worth about $2,201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

NESR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $14.50 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

NASDAQ NESR opened at $4.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. National Energy Services Reunited Corp has a 12 month low of $4.04 and a 12 month high of $10.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.18 and its 200 day moving average is $7.26. The stock has a market cap of $450.76 million, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.93.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The business had revenue of $185.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.76 million. National Energy Services Reunited had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 5.98%. On average, analysts forecast that National Energy Services Reunited Corp will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through Production Services, and Drilling and Evaluation Services segments. The Production Services segment offers coiled tubing services, such as nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; primary and remedial cementing services; stimulation and pumping services; nitrogen services; and filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units.

