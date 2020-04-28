First Interstate Bancsystem (FIBK) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect First Interstate Bancsystem to post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The business had revenue of $165.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.13 million. First Interstate Bancsystem had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 10.16%. On average, analysts expect First Interstate Bancsystem to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $31.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.71. First Interstate Bancsystem has a 12-month low of $24.50 and a 12-month high of $43.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.14.

In other First Interstate Bancsystem news, EVP Russell A. Lee purchased 1,000 shares of First Interstate Bancsystem stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.75 per share, with a total value of $25,750.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,957. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FIBK. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from $44.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First Interstate Bancsystem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.

About First Interstate Bancsystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

