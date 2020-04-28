Bank of America Corp DE Has $573,000 Stock Position in Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB) by 237.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,510 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.57% of Potbelly worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in Potbelly during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Potbelly by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,746 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Potbelly by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 10,380 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Potbelly by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 13,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Potbelly by 1,230.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 49,878 shares in the last quarter. 59.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Potbelly alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on PBPB shares. ValuEngine lowered Potbelly from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Potbelly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th.

NASDAQ:PBPB opened at $3.05 on Tuesday. Potbelly Corp has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $9.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $72.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.34.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Potbelly had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $101.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.45 million. On average, analysts expect that Potbelly Corp will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Potbelly Company Profile

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2019, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 50 franchisees operated shops in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, and India.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Potbelly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potbelly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.