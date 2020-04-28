Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Stock Position in Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its position in shares of Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,808 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.35% of Culp worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Culp by 308.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,332 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Culp by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,441 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Culp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Culp by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,138 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Culp during the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CULP. ValuEngine lowered Culp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Culp from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Culp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

NYSE:CULP opened at $7.05 on Tuesday. Culp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.86 and a 1 year high of $21.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $83.22 million, a P/E ratio of 37.11 and a beta of 0.98.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.15 million. Culp had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 0.78%. On average, analysts expect that Culp, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 6th. Culp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.44%.

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

