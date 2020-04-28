Bank of America Corp DE Sells 1,699 Shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,699 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.07% of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 118.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 71,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after acquiring an additional 39,053 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,943,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $447,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,699,000 after purchasing an additional 73,406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Compass Point lowered Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.86.

Shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit stock opened at $58.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $684.77 million, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.02. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a twelve month low of $43.58 and a twelve month high of $85.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $2.90. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 44.58%. The firm had revenue of $45.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.86 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust Reit will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.27%.

About Investors Real Estate Trust Reit

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of December 31, 2018, IRET owned interests in 87 apartment communities consisting of 13,702 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

