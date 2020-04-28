Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Stock Position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL) by 89.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,267 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.10% of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 31,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000.

Shares of EQAL stock opened at $27.88 on Tuesday. Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $20.33 and a 12 month high of $34.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.23.

