Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 1,734 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMU)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMU) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.69% of John Hancock Multifactor Utilities ETF worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Utilities ETF by 153.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 17,101 shares during the last quarter. Niemann Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,078,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Utilities ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Utilities ETF stock opened at $30.05 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.89. John Hancock Multifactor Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $36.65.

