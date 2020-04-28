Bank of America Corp DE Sells 21,806 Shares of Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in shares of Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 450,962 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 21,806 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Castlight Health were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSLT. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Castlight Health by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,652,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,147,000 after buying an additional 121,058 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Castlight Health by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,299,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 469,950 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Castlight Health by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,830,678 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 31,869 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Castlight Health by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 803,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 219,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Castlight Health by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 763,881 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 54,936 shares during the period. 55.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO William Bondurant bought 40,000 shares of Castlight Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Maeve O’meara bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.82 per share, with a total value of $61,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 488,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,531.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 365,000 shares of company stock valued at $348,800 and have sold 87,858 shares valued at $108,134. 17.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CSLT opened at $0.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $103.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Castlight Health Inc has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $3.89.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $36.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.50 million. Castlight Health had a negative net margin of 27.91% and a negative return on equity of 18.91%. Sell-side analysts predict that Castlight Health Inc will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSLT. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price objective (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Castlight Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Castlight Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Castlight Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $1.75 to $1.20 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of Castlight Health in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.05.

Castlight Health Company Profile

Castlight Health, Inc provides a software-as-a-service platform used for health benefits navigation for employees in the United States. Its platform matches employees to the resources their employers make available to them; managing a condition; and assists them to manage their benefits. The company also offers implementation, user and customer support, and marketplace services.

