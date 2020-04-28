Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 11,715 Shares of TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 58.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,715 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.09% of TPI Composites worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPIC. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in TPI Composites in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 566,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,625,000 after acquiring an additional 80,881 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in TPI Composites by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 9,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in TPI Composites in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TPIC shares. BidaskClub cut TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TPI Composites from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of TPI Composites from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.30.

TPIC stock opened at $16.11 on Tuesday. TPI Composites Inc has a 1-year low of $9.19 and a 1-year high of $31.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.53. The company has a market capitalization of $568.04 million, a P/E ratio of -35.80 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $422.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that TPI Composites Inc will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

